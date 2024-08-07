Cwm LLC Acquires 4,488 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.26. 1,713,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.72 and a 200 day moving average of $402.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $468.78. The company has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,422. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

