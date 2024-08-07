Cwm LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $277.68. 2,304,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,732. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.