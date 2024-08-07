Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. 8,412,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

