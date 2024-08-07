Cwm LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,401. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.00. 3,529,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,035. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

