Cwm LLC Has $19.18 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

