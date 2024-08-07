Cwm LLC Has $24.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.8 %

BK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,362. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

