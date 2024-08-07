Cwm LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth $19,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,150. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.