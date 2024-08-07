Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,334 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.71% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of HYDB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,989 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

