Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.17. 889,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.