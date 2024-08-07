Cwm LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,808 shares of company stock valued at $68,934,611. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ANET traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $317.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,583. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

