Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,612,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.