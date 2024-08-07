Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %
Citigroup stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,612,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
