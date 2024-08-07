Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.20. 609,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average of $219.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

