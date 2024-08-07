Cwm LLC Sells 22,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 2,775,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,477. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

