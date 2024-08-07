Cwm LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. 14,878,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,567,163. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

