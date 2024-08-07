Cwm LLC Sells 549 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.00. 1,933,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.48. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

