Cwm LLC Sells 77,868 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,868 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.11% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,707. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.