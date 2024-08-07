Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 2.86% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

DIVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 168,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

