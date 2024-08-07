Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS.

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,424. Danaos has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

