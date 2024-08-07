DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 23%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shot up 23% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 4,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

DATATRAK International Stock Up 23.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

