David Thomas Young Sells 1,095,208 Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Stock

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of Royal Helium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$71,188.52.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

RHC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. 192,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,128. Royal Helium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.