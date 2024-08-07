Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. 230,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $53.80.
Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 157.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on DKL
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Logistics Partners
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.