Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NYSE DK traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 2,082,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.26%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $50,348. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

