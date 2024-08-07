DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 10,004,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,563. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

