dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.58 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $7,295.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00101484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,597,209 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99831579 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,298.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.