Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

FANG traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $193.73. 137,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,604. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.74. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.90.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

