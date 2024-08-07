Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $40.01. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 30,910 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.