Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 378.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

