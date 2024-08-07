Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,294. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

