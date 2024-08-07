DIMO (DIMO) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. DIMO has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $2.06 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DIMO

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13752865 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,421,821.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

