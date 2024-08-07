Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 11.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $60.83. Approximately 991,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,162,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

