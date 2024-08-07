DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.87 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

