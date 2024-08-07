Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

