DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 239,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,335. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

