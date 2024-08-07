Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $40.49

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.49, but opened at $45.01. Dynatrace shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 764,785 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dynatrace by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.