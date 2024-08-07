Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 1990564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.10 ($0.81).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.81) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,708.95). In related news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($31,708.95). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,169.33). Insiders have bought 183,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

