Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

EPC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 15,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

