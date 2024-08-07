Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $521.14. 727,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,144. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.11. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

