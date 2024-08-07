Energi Achieves Market Cap of $6.87 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $578,843.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,654,313 coins and its circulating supply is 79,659,707 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

