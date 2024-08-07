EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.08 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.800-9.200 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.04. 448,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,634. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

