Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Enstar Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 196,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Enstar Group has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.12.
Enstar Group Company Profile
