Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.8 %

Entergy stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.26. 653,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

