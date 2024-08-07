Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 2,679,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,493,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

