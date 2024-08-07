Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.44 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,356.18 or 0.04268876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $283.35 billion and $24.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00036230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,259,133 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

