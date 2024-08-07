Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 1255827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Etsy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after acquiring an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 120.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 431,993 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.