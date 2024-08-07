Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Euroseas has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $283.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

