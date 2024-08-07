EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

EVE Stock Performance

EVE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 195,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,762. The firm has a market cap of $689.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

