Evercore ISI Increases Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $10.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 187,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,915. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 108,619 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

