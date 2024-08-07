Evercore ISI Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $45.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,837. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.