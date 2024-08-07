Evercore ISI Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $175.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.92.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,174. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

