Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. 1,884,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

